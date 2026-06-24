Lucknow fire: Autopsy reveals all 15 suffocated to death

The post-mortem report for the Lucknow Aliganj fire victims confirms that all 15 fatalities were caused by suffocation from smoke inhalation, highlighting the critical danger of toxic gases in enclosed fire incidents and prompting a state-wide review of fire safety.

IMAGE: Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) affixes the demolition notice for the building where a massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Aliganj area, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points All 15 victims of the Lucknow Aliganj fire died from suffocation due to smoke inhalation, with no major burn injuries found.

Doctors observed soot and smoke particles in victims' nasal passages, confirming heavy smoke exposure as the cause of death.

Fires in enclosed spaces are often deadly due to rapid oxygen depletion and accumulation of toxic gases like carbon monoxide.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a high-level probe, leading to arrests and a directive for fire safety inspections.

The affected building faces potential demolition for alleged violations of building bylaws and unauthorised commercial use.

The 15 people killed in the fire that tore through a building in Lucknow's Aliganj didn't have major burn injuries and suffocated to death after inhaling large quantities of smoke, according to the post-mortem report.

There was no clear evidence of extensive burn injuries or deep wounds that could directly explain the deaths, doctors associated with the post-mortem told PTI.

However, the doctors observed swelling around the faces and eyes of several victims and detected soot and smoke particles inside their nasal passages -- an indication that they had inhaled large quantities of smoke before their deaths.

"The post-mortem examination has revealed that all 15 victims died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation. No major burn injuries or grievous external wounds were found that could be attributed as the direct cause of death," a senior doctor involved in the examinations told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Based on the findings, doctors concluded that all 15 victims died due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation.

The post-mortem findings of severe smoke inhalation matched survivors' accounts of the choking conditions inside the burning building.

"Smoke was everywhere," 32-year-old Mohd Aasif, a survivor of the Aliganj inferno, told PTI on Tuesday.

"When we moved towards the staircase, we saw thick smoke coming from there. We then moved towards the front side, but smoke was coming from there too," he had said.

The observations of the post-mortem report have been shared with investigating authorities.

Understanding Smoke Inhalation Deaths

Explaining the findings of the autopsies, the doctor said fires in enclosed spaces often turn deadly because of smoke and toxic gases rather than direct exposure to flames.

"In enclosed spaces affected by fire, oxygen levels can rapidly decline while toxic gases accumulate, creating conditions that can lead to suffocation," the doctor said.

"In many cases, trapped occupants do not get sufficient time or opportunity to escape. The deceased must have lost consciousness due to heavy smoke before their deaths," the doctor told PTI.

UP Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma had said on Monday that preliminary information suggested the fire may have started in the building's AC duct, and the smoke led to suffocation due to the absence of a proper exit route.

The Dangers of Toxic Gases in Fires

Senior doctors noted that fatalities in fire incidents are frequently caused by toxic gases present in smoke. When smoke engulfs a confined space, oxygen levels drop sharply, making breathing increasingly difficult.

The burning of plastic, foam and other synthetic materials can release poisonous gases such as carbon monoxide, which interferes with the body's ability to carry oxygen in the blood and can cause unconsciousness and death within a short period, they said.

Investigation and Action Taken

A devastating fire ripped through a three-storey commercial complex, which housed an animation centre and a pet shop, Aliganj's Usha Mehta Marg on Monday afternoon, killing 15 people, most of them students, and injuring several others.

The tragedy triggered widespread outrage and prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a high-level probe into the incident.

A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the cause of the fire and possible lapses. The SIT visited the incident site on Tuesday.

While the site of one of Lucknow's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years remains cordoned off with yellow police tape, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday pasted a notice on the building over alleged violation of building bylaws and unauthorised use of the premises, which had been approved for residential purposes.

After the statutory period expires, the building could be demolished, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the building owner and other persons associated with establishments operating from the premises.

So far, four people -- building owner Virendra Prasad Shukla, gaming institute director Tushank Krishna Jaiswal, IT professional Suresh Kumar Sahu and pet shop owner Ram Krishna Upadhyay -- have been arrested.

The state government has also announced compensation for the families of the victims and directed officials to inspect educational and commercial establishments across the state to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.