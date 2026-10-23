Lucknow Court Rejects Bail For Model, Others In Cafe Owner Murder Case

A Lucknow court has denied bail to model Shraddha Dubey, her sister, and driver in the high-profile murder case of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, citing the serious nature of the allegations.

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Key Points A Lucknow court on Friday rejected the bail applications of model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, and driver Tanveer alias Danish in the Shiva Sharma murder case.

The court cited the serious nature of the case, stating it is triable by a sessions court, as the reason for denying bail.

The three accused were arrested in Nagpur on October 20 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 10 days after questioning on Thursday.

Police are conducting forensic analysis on mobile phones and other items seized from the accused.

The victim, Shiva Sharma, died on October 9 after allegedly falling from an apartment balcony, with his mother alleging he was assaulted and thrown.

Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma on Friday rejected the bail applications of model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer alias Danish in the murder case of Lucknow-based cafe owner Shiva Sharma.

The court observed that the accused were not entitled to bail as the case was serious in nature and was triable by a sessions court.

Investigation Continues In Cafe Owner's Death

The trio were arrested from an apartment in Nagpur on October 20.

After being brought to Lucknow on transit remand, they were questioned for more than six hours on Thursday, before being produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Balwan Kumar Bhartim, who remanded them to judicial custody for 10 days.

Police have also sent their mobile phones and other items for forensic analysis.

Sharma (28) died after allegedly falling from the balcony of an apartment in the Balu Adda area of Lucknow on October 9.

His mother lodged a murder case against Shraddha (31), alleging that her son was assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the apartment.

Police initially treated the incident as an accidental death, but registered a murder case later following the family's allegations.