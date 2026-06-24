Lucknow blaze: 'Papa, please save me, there is a fire'

Families of the 15 victims who tragically lost their lives in the devastating Aliganj fire in Lucknow are grappling with immense grief, with many alleging that delayed rescue operations exacerbated the tragedy and led to preventable deaths.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak pays homage at the cremation of the victim who died in the Aliganj fire tragedy, which reportedly claimed the lives of 15 people, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: @brajeshpathakup_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Last rites for nine of the 15 victims of the Aliganj fire in Lucknow were conducted, with ceremonies held in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, and Kanpur.

Victims' families, including those of Aditya and Sukhmani Singh, have expressed profound grief and alleged that delayed arrival of fire and rescue teams contributed to the fatalities.

Many young victims, including 3D animation artists, were trapped in the building; some attempted to escape by jumping, while others, like Aditya, locked themselves in bathrooms.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the bereaved families to offer condolences, while local public representatives also extended support.

Two victims, Soumalya Bera and Anamika Samanta, had their bodies transported to West Bengal for cremation, highlighting the widespread impact of the tragedy.

The last rites for nine out of the 15 individuals who lost their lives in a massive fire in the Aliganj area of Lucknow were conducted on Tuesday. Sukhmani Singh's cremation took place at Baikunth Dham in Alambagh.

Jyoti, Neelesh, and another victim were cremated at Bhainsa Kund Ghat, while Anuchha Rai was cremated at Pipraghat in Lucknow.

Aditya, a victim of the fire incident, was cremated at a local cremation ground in Sitapur.

Shahjan was buried at a local graveyard in Barabanki.

The last rites for Sanyam and Surajbhan were performed in Kanpur on the same day.

Official Condolences and Victim Identification

Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, after returning from Dehradun, informed PTI that eight of the 15 deceased were from Lucknow.

She added that information about the other victims was still being gathered.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the families of the deceased at various cremation sites in Lucknow to offer his condolences and pay tribute to the departed souls.

Heartbreaking Accounts from Grieving Families

Prabhjot Singh, the father of Sukhmani Singh, shared with PTI that his son had called him, pleading, "Papa, please save me, there is a fire," before the call ended abruptly.

He expressed his despair, stating that they continued to try reaching him but received no response. He mentioned that there were 16 children trapped, and they saw four or five jump from the building.

Shatruhan, Neelesh's father, disclosed that his family had already chosen a future daughter-in-law for him.

Still, Neelesh wanted to wait until 2027 to marry, hoping to become self-sufficient first. Aditya's mother, visibly emotional, lamented, "How will we live without him?"

His grief-stricken father was in such a state of shock that he was unable to light the funeral pyre of his son, and the last rites had to be performed by Aditya's paternal uncle in Sitapur.

Aditya was one of four siblings in the family.

His family mentioned that he studied and also taught at an animation training centre.

Allegations of Delayed Rescue Efforts

Aditya's sister, Nishtha, explained that their relative, Bhavan Srivastava, was also present in the building when the fire broke out.

He saved himself by jumping out of the window and urged Aditya to jump too, but he couldn't bring himself to do it.

Many young people, including Aditya, had locked themselves in the bathroom in an attempt to save their lives.

According to Nishtha, Aditya called around 2.30 pm, but she could not receive the call.

His body was recovered around 5 pm.

The family alleged that if the fire and rescue team had arrived in time, Aditya's life might have been saved.

Aditya worked as a 3D character artist, and on the morning of the accident, he left the house in a very happy state.

His mother, Kalpana Srivastava, became emotional, stating that no amount of monetary compensation could bring her son back.

She also mentioned that if the rescue work had started earlier, perhaps her son would still be alive today.

As news of Aditya's death spread, a large number of people, including Biswan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nirmal Verma, Seuta MLA Gyan Tiwari, former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, and other public representatives, turned out on Tuesday to console the grieving family.

Victims from Other States

The families of Anamika Samanta and Soumalya Bera took the bodies of their loved ones back to their hometowns in West Bengal for cremation.

Shubham Mallick, Bera's cousin, who was transporting the body to their native place, told PTI, "Soumalya was to get married in December 2026. I came to know about his death at around 1 am. Since I am working in Hyderabad, I took the first flight at around 7 am and reached Lucknow. His last rites would be carried out at his place in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. I am taking his body there by road."

Mallick noted that Soumalya was pursuing a career in animation and left behind his parents, an elder brother, and a sister-in-law.

He added that the atmosphere in their relatives' home was sombre and filled with mourning.

Sanyam Vij and Surajbhan Singh, two close friends who worked as 3D artists at an animation studio in Lucknow and were major support systems for their families, also lost their lives in the building fire.

Kanpur Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that he maintained constant communication with the Lucknow police commissioner after the incident and quickly dispatched senior officers to the victims' homes once their identities were confirmed.

He informed that Sanyam's last rites were performed on Tuesday morning, followed by Surajbhan's funeral later that day.