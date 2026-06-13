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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth named next Army Chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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June 13, 2026 17:42 IST

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The Defence Ministry has announced Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, the current Vice Chief of Army, will become the next Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, bringing nearly four decades of distinguished military leadership to the top position.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth to be next Army Chief

IMAGE: Lt Gen Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army, will take charge of the top position on June 30. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/X

Key Points

  • Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will assume the role of Chief of the Army Staff on June 30.
  • He currently serves as the Vice Chief of Army, succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
  • Seth boasts a nearly four-decade-long military career with extensive operational and strategic experience.
  • His distinguished service includes commanding an Armoured Regiment, an Armoured Brigade, and a counter-insurgency force in J&K.
  • He also commanded two operational Army Commands, demonstrating strategic oversight across critical theatres.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will be the next Chief of the Army Staff, the defence ministry announced on Saturday. Lt Gen Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army, will take charge of the top position on June 30 when the incumbent Gen Upendra Dwivedi retires.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth's Distinguished Military Career

The senior military officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, he has extensive experience across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains. 

Lt Gen Seth has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu & Kashmir.

As a Lt General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

Following his elevation as an Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and half years.

He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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