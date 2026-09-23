Lady Shri Ram College Students Raise Urgent Safety Concerns

Following a harrowing incident near Lady Shri Ram College, students are urgently demanding enhanced security measures, improved lighting, and functional police presence to ensure their safety on and around the campus.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Security concerns at Lady Shri Ram College for Women have intensified after an alleged gang rape near Aastha Kunj Park.

Students report inadequate lighting, non-functional security infrastructure, and frequent stalking incidents, especially near the college's back gate.

The Delhi Police's "pink booth" meant for women's assistance is often unmanned, adding to student insecurity.

Many LSR students residing in nearby PG accommodations face safety risks on their daily routes to and from college.

The college has responded by cancelling classes and holding meetings, while students demand immediate improvements in lighting, patrolling, and security presence.

Security concerns around the Lady Shri Ram College for Women have come under renewed scrutiny following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at nearby Aastha Kunj Park, with students flagging inadequate lighting, non-functional security infrastructure and incidents of stalking in the area.

Several LSR students, many of whom live in paying guest accommodations in areas around the college, said they have felt unsafe while using the stretch near the college's back gate, particularly after evening hours.

Students Detail Unsafe Conditions

"The back gate near where the exchange of firing between police and the accused happened is actually a very unsafe area. There have been incidents where we have seen men masturbating. It is unsafe in the evening," said Kavya, a third-year student.

She also raised concerns over the lack of street lighting near the gate and the functioning of Delhi Police's pink booth (all-women police assistance kiosks) in the area.

Another third-year student, who did not wish to be identified, said the stretch around the back gate remained poorly lit and that students had faced instances of stalking.

"There is no street light at the back gate. Even if one is installed, it gets broken the next day. There have been incidents where stalkers have followed women," the student said.

The student also alleged that the pink booth, which was set up around 10-11 months ago, was often unmanned or empty in recent weeks.

Impact on Student Life and College Response

Students said a significant number of LSR students stay in PG accommodations in and around the college, including the Zamrudpur area, making security on the routes between the college and residential areas a concern.

"What is the point of this conversation anyway? One incident happens, then we talk about security concerns, and then we forget. It is like an endless cycle of the same nightmare," said a second-year student.

"Why do administrations not take precautions, and why do we have these conversations after someone's life is affected," she asked.

The concerns come two days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, which is around two kilometres away from LSR. Police have arrested a man in connection with the case and are questioning two others.

The alleged incident has also prompted the college to hold meetings with students and faculty. LSR had cancelled classes on Tuesday and shifted classes online on Wednesday following the incident. The college is scheduled to resume offline classes and its regular schedule from Thursday.

Demands for Enhanced Security

Several students also said they were hesitant to participate in a solidarity march called at the college's back gate, citing concerns about being at the location after dark.

"It will get dark, and I do not feel comfortable, especially since the situation is so volatile right now," Preeti, a student, said.

Students have called for better lighting, functioning security infrastructure, regular police patrolling and greater security presence around the back gate and routes used by students living in nearby PG accommodations.