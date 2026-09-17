LS Speaker's unique move on FCRA Bill: Nomiates two Rajya Sabha MPs to JPC

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made a rare nomination of two Rajya Sabha members as "special invitees" to the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, highlighting a significant procedural development in Indian parliamentary affairs.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated two Rajya Sabha MPs as "special invitees" to the JPC on the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026.

The nominated MPs are Javed Ali Khan and James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma.

Special invitees can attend JPC deliberations but cannot address the committee or sit with its members, as per Lok Sabha Rule 299.

The 31-member JPC, comprising members from both Houses, was formed to examine the contentious FCRA Bill.

The Bill was referred to the JPC due to opposition demands for its withdrawal and will be examined by the panel headed by BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal.

In a rare move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated two Rajya Sabha members as "special invitees" to the joint parliamentary committee examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

A Lok Sabha bulletin on Wednesday said Javed Ali Khan and James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma have been nominated as special invitees to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Bill.

Understanding The Role Of Special Invitees In JPC

Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari told PTI that Rule 299 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha states that MPs who are not members of the Select Committee may be present during the deliberations of the Committee but shall not address it or sit in the body of the panel.

A select committee of one House or a joint committee of the two Houses is constituted to examine a Bill, and its term ends upon the submission of a report.

Achari said members with special interests and specialisation in certain fields can be made special invitees, who can sit alongside officials in the same room during panel meetings. However, they cannot sit with members of the committee, he said.

The two MPs were nominated to the joint panel ahead of its first meeting on Friday.

The 31-member JPC was constituted earlier this month after Parliament referred the FCRA Bill to it for detailed examination. The panel comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was referred to the JPC amid opposition demands for its withdrawal.

Headed by BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal, the panel will examine the provisions of the Bill threadbare before coming out with a report.