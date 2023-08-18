News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS privilege panel to hear Adhir on Aug 30, likely to revoke suspension

LS privilege panel to hear Adhir on Aug 30, likely to revoke suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 18, 2023 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on Friday decided to ask Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before it at its next meeting to hear his side on his suspension from the House for "misconduct".

IMAGE: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to media in Murshidabad, West Bengal, August 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party member Sunil Kumar Singh, also appeared to favour recommending to Speaker Om Birla to revoke Chowdhury's suspension after formally hearing his side at its meeting on August 30, Parliament sources said.

 

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At the meeting on Friday, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

"A person cannot be punished twice for the same offence," a committee member said, adding that even BJP members took a "soft view" of the issue and were in favour of revocation of Chowdhury's suspension.

Besides Singh, BJP members Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Raju Bista, Ganesh Singh, Janardan Sigriwal, Dilip Ghosh, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member T R Baalu, Congress member K Suresh and Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee attended the meeting on Friday.

"As a process of natural justice, the committee has decided to hear Chowdhury's version at its next meeting on August 30," a committee member said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha against Adhir's suspension
Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha against Adhir's suspension
INDIA MPs may stall House over Adhir's suspension
INDIA MPs may stall House over Adhir's suspension
'Nirav Modi' means...: Kharge defends Adhir in RS
'Nirav Modi' means...: Kharge defends Adhir in RS
Virat Kohli's jaw-dropping wicket running range!
Virat Kohli's jaw-dropping wicket running range!
World C'ships: Neeraj eyes podium finish
World C'ships: Neeraj eyes podium finish
Kota to go in for suicide-proof ceiling fans
Kota to go in for "suicide-proof" ceiling fans
'Hope King Of Kotha does what Pushpa did'
'Hope King Of Kotha does what Pushpa did'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Adhir Ranjan suspended from LS for Modi remarks

Adhir Ranjan suspended from LS for Modi remarks

Adhir, other suspended MPs can't join panel meets

Adhir, other suspended MPs can't join panel meets

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances