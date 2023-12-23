News
LS polls: Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar discuss seat-sharing in Maha

LS polls: Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar discuss seat-sharing in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 23, 2023 00:19 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a discussion on seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a press conference in Mumbai, September 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After the joint Opposition protests at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi drove with Pawar to the latter's 6, Janpath residence.

 

The two leaders were closeted for some time and learnt to have discussed seat sharing among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress and NCP for the Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar is keen on accommodating smaller parties such as the Left, Peasants and Workers Party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the Opposition alliance as they have certain pockets of strength in the state.

The NCP veteran is also keen on finalising the seat sharing in Maharashtra early so that joint rallies of the coalition could be organised for campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
