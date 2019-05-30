News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS poll debacle: Congress to stay away from TV debates

LS poll debacle: Congress to stay away from TV debates

May 30, 2019 10:31 IST

The Congress has decided not to send spokespersons for television debates for a month.

The move comes after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

 

The Congress has often accused the media of being "biased" towards the Modi dispensation.

"@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said.

The Congress is currently facing a crisis with party president Rahul Gandhi adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle -- winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats -- and its state governments facing an uncertain future.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

'BJP sweep is because of Congress's weakness'

'BJP sweep is because of Congress's weakness'

Rahul chides 3 seniors for placing sons before party

Rahul chides 3 seniors for placing sons before party

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use