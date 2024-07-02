LS passes resolution condemns Opposition's disruptions during PM speech

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying these actions 'shredded' parliamentary norms.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

After the prime minister's speech, Defence Minister Singh moved the resolution.

"The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, I propose that the House condemns this action," Singh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chided opposition leaders for their actions, saying their behaviour was not in line with parliamentary norms.

"I gave sufficient time to all members. I gave more than 90 minutes to leader of opposition but this behaviour is not in line with parliamentary norms," he said.

The resolution was seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah and was passed by a voice vote.

As soon as the prime minister rose to speak, opposition members urged the speaker to allow an MP from Manipur to speak.

As Birla said one of them had already been given an opportunity to speak, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi along with two Manipur MPs rushed to the Well of the House.

Later, several Congress MPs entered the well while Trinamool Congress members were standing in the aisles in support.

Speaker Birla also chided Rahul Gandhi for asking opposition members to enter the well.

Opposition MPs raised slogans such as 'we want justice for Manipur' and 'jhooth bole kauwa kaate' when the prime minister was addressing.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The session, which began on June 24, had seven sittings that were spread over 34 hours and the productivity of the House was 103 per cent, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The session saw 539 Lok Sabha members take oath or make affirmation over the first two days.

Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 27.

Over 68 members participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address moved by BJP member Anurag Thakur and seconded by Bansuri Swaraj.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks lasted for 18 hours, Birla said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday.