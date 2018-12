December 05, 2018 22:48 IST

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M Thambidurai has been hospitalised here after he complained of chest pain, hospital and party and sources said.

Thambidurai, 71, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday and underwent an angiogram, they said without divulging any further details.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited him in the hospital.