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LS deadlock ends, parties agree to discuss anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 27, 2026 20:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Lok Sabha stalemate is set to resolve with an agreement to discuss the crucial Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, aiming to curb paper leaks with stringent new penalties.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 27, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Lok Sabha stalemate to end with agreement on anti-paper leak bill discussion.
  • Speaker Om Birla facilitated cross-party consensus for the debate.
  • The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 proposes severe penalties.
  • New law includes up to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 50 lakh fine for offenders.
  • Legislation follows widespread student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The stalemate in the Lok Sabha is likely to end on Tuesday as Speaker Om Birla has convinced leaders of all political parties to take up discussion on the Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, parliamentary sources said.

"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026," a source said.

 

Key Provisions Of The Anti-Paper Leak Bill

The Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as opposition refused to relent from its demand of seeking response from the government over police action on the protesters at Jantar Mantar here and other parts of the country.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business could be taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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