LPU students block highway, damage property over rape 'rumours'

Unverified social media reports of an alleged rape sparked a massive student protest and rampage at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, though police have denied any such crime, attributing the unrest to rumours and student grievances.

IMAGE: Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara protested due to unverified social media reports of an alleged rape.

Police officials, including SSP Gaurav Toora, denied any information about such a crime, attributing the unrest to rumours.

Protesting students caused property damage on campus and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.

Police confirmed that students also raised grievances regarding the LPU administration's handling of their issues.

A heavy police force has been deployed, and the situation is now reported to be under control, with legal action pending for property damage.

Students of a private university in Phagwara held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police have no information of any such crime.

Student Unrest And Property Damage

Videos circulating on social media showed students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire.

The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.

Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1.45 am and blocked a road.

Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, "When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here."

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.

Police Response And Ongoing Investigation

An assessment of the property damage is being done and necessary legal action will be taken, Toora said.

Replying to a question, the SSP said students have stated that their issues are not redressed properly.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the university, with police stating that the situation is now under control.

The incident came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest.

Students had also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.