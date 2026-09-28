LPU row: DGP defends police restraint, vows action against vandals

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav visited Lovely Professional University to address student protests concerning an alleged rape and vandalism, emphasizing police restraint while vowing strict action against lawbreakers and initiating a detailed investigation.

IMAGE: Security tightens at the Lovely Professional University complex following the students' protest that turned violent over the alleged rape of a female student and inaction by the authorities in Phagwara, Kapurthala, Punjab, September 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav visited LPU following student protests over an alleged rape and vandalism, assuring strict action against those involved in violence.

Police exercised maximum restraint during the protests but are conducting a scientific and technical investigation to identify vandals using video footage and CCTV recordings.

An FIR has been registered and an SIT formed to investigate the alleged rape, while police facilitated dialogue to resolve administrative grievances between students and university authorities.

The DGP warned against taking the law into one's own hands and urged students not to heed unfounded rumours, promising a thorough examination of all incident aspects.

The LPU incident follows similar student unrest at Chitkara University and reflects broader resentment within the student community, with police aiming for constructive engagement.

A day after protesting students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) allegedly went on a rampage over claims that a woman student was raped on the campus, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday visited the university and said police had used maximum restraint during the protest, while those involved in vandalism would face strict action.

DGP Assesses LPU Protest Situation

Yadav said police were conducting a comprehensive scientific and technical investigation into the violence and examining video footage, CCTV camera recordings and other evidence to identify those responsible.

The DGP's visit to LPU in Phagwara in Punjab's Kapurthala district came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked him to assess the situation.

Yadav said police had made sustained efforts to facilitate dialogue between the students and university authorities for an amicable resolution of their grievances.

Police Strategy: Restraint And Dialogue

"A very conscious decision was taken not to use force against students," Yadav said, adding that the Punjab Police's approach to the LPU protest was constructive, with maximum restraint used.

However, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, he warned.

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said police made efforts to get the students' grievances, which they had against the university administration, resolved by facilitating a discussion between the two sides.

"With an open mind and with open approach, by talking to students, we were able to solve the issue yesterday," he said.

Investigation Into Alleged Rape And Vandalism

Referring to the students' claim of an alleged rape, Yadav said an FIR was registered, and an SIT has been formed, which will carry out a detailed investigation of the matter.

"Grievances which pertained to the administration, such as the demand for all-female staff at the girls' hostels and some other matters... We acted as a bridge to sort that out," he said.

On the alleged violent turn the protest took on Sunday evening, Yadav called it unfortunate and said some elements tried to disturb the atmosphere and police vehicles were pelted with stones.

The DGP said the police remained committed to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the safety of all students, residents and other stakeholders.

"Police used a lot of restraint. It was an effort by police personnel (knowing) that the students are like our children... And their grievances are resolved. Mostly they relate to the university administration," he said.

Regarding the incidents of violence, the DGP said the police were examining all available video footage, CCTV camera recordings and other technical evidence to identify the persons responsible.

"I want to give a message to those who indulged in vandalism that we are analysing everything scientifically and technically. CCTV camera footage is being examined. And whosoever takes law into their hands, strict action will be taken," he said.

Addressing Student Grievances And Rumours

He also asked students not to pay heed to unfounded rumours.

Asked about the possible involvement of outsiders amid reports of walkie-talkie sets being found on the campus, Yadav said every aspect of the incident would be examined.

"My visit is to assess the overall situation, to see whether sufficient force has been deployed. We will brief you appropriately. Every incident will be looked into in a threadbare manner," he said.

On the SIT probe and FIR, he said action would be taken in accordance with law.

Asked whether there was any link between the protests at LPU and Chitkara University, Yadav referred to the recent CJP-led students' agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and said there was resentment among the student community.

"We all saw what happened at Jantar Mantar. There is resentment among the student community. Our approach has been constructive, to take students along to resolve their grievances," he said.

"At the same time, those who take the law into their own hands will face strict action," he said, emphasising that police had opted to use restraint and self-control.

The incident at LPU came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest.

Students there had also allegedly damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.

LPU students on Sunday blocked a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

The road has been cleared, and traffic restored, officials said on Monday morning.

The protest took an especially violent turn on Sunday evening after the protesting students allegedly pelted police personnel with stones, attacked their vehicles and set some objects on fire. Several cops were injured, officials said.