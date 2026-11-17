Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirms that all 24 Indian nationals aboard the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS are safe and unharmed after a missile attack in the critical Strait of Hormuz on November 16.

IMAGE: Many vessels carrying Indian seafarers have come under attack since February 28. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.

All 24 Indian nationals and the entire 25-member crew are completely safe with no injuries.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the safety of the crew via a social media post on X on Tuesday.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining close contact with the ship management company.

Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday noting that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.

Ensuring Seafarer Safety

The missile attack happened on November 16.

In a social media post on X, Sonowal said "all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he said.