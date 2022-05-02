News
Lower court crossed its limits in Mevani bail order remarks: HC

Lower court crossed its limits in Mevani bail order remarks: HC

Source: PTI
May 02, 2022 20:52 IST
The Gauhati high court on Monday said the observations made by a Barpeta court in its order granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer ''crossed its limits” and ”demoralised” the police force and the government of Assam.

IMAGE: Jignesh Mevani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Debashis Barua, hearing a petition filed by the Assam government challenging the observations made by Barpeta district and sessions judge Aparesh Chakraborty, however, did not pass any opinion on the grant of bail to Mevani, a Dalit leader and an Independent legislator supported by the Congress.

 

The Barpeta court had pulled up the state police for lodging a "false FIR" against Mevani and requested the high court to consider directing the Assam Police to ”prevent registration of false FIR like the present case and the police personnel firing and killing or injuring accused which has become a routine phenomenon in the state".

The observations are beyond the jurisdiction of the lower court, Justice Barua said.

As the court was closed on Monday due to a holiday, Advocate General Devajit Saikia took special permission to challenge the order of the district court.

The matter will again come up for hearing on May 27.

Mevani was arrested by Assam Police first on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar for his tweet on the prime minister.

After a Kokrajhar court granted him bail in the case on April 25, he was shown as rearrested for allegedly assaulting the woman police officer while he was being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar four days ago.

The Barpeta court granted bail to Mevani in this case on a personal recognisance bond of Rs 1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Mevani sent to 5-day police custody in assault case
PM tweet row: Mevani rearrested hrs after getting bail
Jignesh Mevani arrested over tweet on Modi
BJP-RSS leaders meet to iron out kinks in functioning
Record loan sales push HDFC net up 16% to Rs 3,700 cr
Amit Shah on K'taka visit amid buzz over CM change
Raj Thackeray pulls back, says no 'maha aarti' on Eid
The War Against Coronavirus

Court grants bail to Mevani, puts Assam police in dock

My arrest a pre-planned conspiracy by PMO: Mevani

