Low-intensity blast rocks Punjab police station; none hurt

A low-intensity blast at the Moga Sadar police station in Punjab has prompted a high alert and an ongoing investigation, with forensic teams collecting evidence to identify the object and culprits.

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Key Points A low-intensity blast occurred at the Moga Sadar police station in Punjab.

Unidentified persons reportedly hurled an object causing the explosion.

No injuries or significant property damage were reported in the incident.

A high alert has been sounded, and police are actively searching for culprits.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence to determine the nature of the object.

A low-intensity blast took place at the Moga Sadar police station in Punjab's Moga district on Wednesday, but no one was injured, sources said.

Investigation Into Moga Police Station Blast

According to the police sources, unidentified persons hurled some object that caused the explosion in the police station complex, though there was no injury to anyone or damage to property.

A high alert was sounded after the incident and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

Asked if the object hurled could be a grenade, Senior Superintendent of Police Faridkot, Gurbans Singh Bains, who is also currently officiating as the SSP, Moga, said, "It is too early to comment".

The officer confirmed that it was a low-intensity blast.

"Forensic teams are collecting evidence. Once the forensic report comes, we will know about the nature of the object that was thrown," Bains told PTI over the phone.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage collected from the area to identify the suspects.

There have been many grenade attacks targeting police stations in Punjab in the past.