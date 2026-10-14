Nagpur Woman Murdered By Lover Over Marriage Pressure

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a married woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument over marriage, leading to his arrest from Jalgaon.

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Key Points A 38-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered in Nagpur by her lover, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Javed Sheikh Shahid Manyar (33), reportedly hit her on the head with a heavy object and inflicted burns using a room heater.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the woman's husband and daughters were away, following an argument over her pressure on Javed to marry her.

Javed, who was already married, fled to Jalgaon by train at night after the incident.

He was arrested on Tuesday from Jalgaon after a preliminary medical report indicated the woman suffered a head injury.

A 38-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered in the city by her lover, who hit her on the head with a heavy object and inflicted burns on her body using a room heater before fleeing the spot, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Arrested From Jalgaon

The MIDC Police arrested the accused, Javed Sheikh Shahid Manyar (33), from Jalgaon in North Maharashtra on Tuesday. A court remanded him in police custody till October 17, said an official.

The woman -- name not disclosed -- lived with her husband and two daughters, aged 11 and 13. Javed, a resident of Raver tehsil of Jalgaon district, worked in Nagpur as an air-conditioner technician, the police official said.

Motive Behind The Crime

"The woman and Javed had known each other for around 15 years and were in a relationship. She had been pressuring him to marry her. Since Javed was already married, the issue led to frequent disputes," the official said.

Javed visited the woman's house on Sunday morning when her husband had gone to his native village for work and her daughters were at their uncle's house.

"An argument broke out between the two over the marriage issue in the evening. Javed allegedly hit the woman on the head with a heavy object. He then allegedly inflicted burns on her body using a room heater," the official said.

The accused fled to Jalgaon by train at night. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the victim's daughters returned home. The family initially suspected that she had died due to an electric shock.

But the preliminary medical report indicated that she had suffered a head injury. Javed was arrested on Tuesday and brought to the city.

Further probe is on, the official said.