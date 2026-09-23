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Loud music during Ganesh immersion kills 7-yr-old in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 23, 2026 22:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
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In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of excessive noise pollution, a seven-year-old girl's death in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to loud DJ music during a Ganesh procession, has led to arrests, police suspension, and a ban on DJs for future festivals.

Loud music during immersion kills 7-year-old

Please note that this image is used strictly for representation, and it is not related to this incident in any way. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old girl, Vaishnavi Tiwari, died after collapsing during a Ganesh immersion procession playing loud DJ music in Balrampur.
  • The owner and operator of the DJ system have been arrested, and a police outpost in-charge suspended for alleged negligence.
  • CCTV footage reportedly shows the girl losing consciousness multiple times before her death.
  • The incident has led to a district-wide warning for DJ operators to comply with noise guidelines and a complete ban on DJs during upcoming festivals in the municipal area.
  • Local residents and organisations are demanding stricter restrictions on loudspeakers and DJ systems during public events.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a first information report (FIR) over death of a seven-year-old girl, allegedly caused by noise from a music system during a Ganesh immersion procession in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, while a police officer has been suspended over alleged negligence in this regard, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim -- Vaishnavi Tiwari, a Class 2 student -- was attending school on Monday when a Ganesh immersion procession playing loud music on a DJ system was passing from outside.

The girl suddenly became unconscious and collapsed on her seat. Teachers immediately took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

 

Investigation And Arrests

A CCTV recording purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced.

The footage shows the girl losing consciousness three times while sitting at her seat.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said a case was registered on a complaint by a school administration, naming Chandra Prakash Verma, owner of Balaji DJ, and Ram Pal Saini, the DJ operator.

Both accused have been arrested, he said.

Police have also seized a pickup vehicle on which the music system was propped, along with the console and other equipment.

Police Action And New Regulations

The SP said Mewalal police outpost in-charge Shailendra Yadav has been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, while a notice has also been issued to the station house officer of City police station seeking an explanation for alleged laxity, he said.

Police have issued warning notices to all DJ operators in the district, directing them to comply with guidelines issued by the government.

"Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines," the SP said.

School manager Ashish Upadhyay said the girl was apparently healthy in the morning and was attending a class as the procession was passing.

Dr Giridhar Chauhan of District Memorial Hospital said the girl was brought dead.

He said the girl's father told doctors that her health deteriorated because of the loud music from the sound system.

Community Outcry And Festival Ban

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, with several social, political and religious organisations demanding restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems during processions and festivals.

Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Dhirendra Pratap Singh has decided that DJs would be completely prohibited during upcoming festivals in the municipal area.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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