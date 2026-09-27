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Lottery Loss Leads To Stabbing In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 27, 2026 16:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident in Kerala, a lottery vendor was allegedly stabbed by an enraged customer who had repeatedly lost on tickets purchased from her shop.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A lottery vendor in Wayanad, Kerala, was allegedly stabbed by a customer who was upset about not winning a prize.
  • The victim, Vinitha Rajesh, suffered multiple serious injuries but is reported to be in stable condition after being hospitalised.
  • The accused, Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu, was taken into police custody following the incident.
  • Police stated that Sivakumar frequently bought lottery tickets from the vendor but had never won, leading to the altercation.
  • The incident occurred in Nambiarkunnu, an area near the Tamil Nadu border, where many cross-border customers purchase lottery tickets.

A man allegedly stabbed a lottery vendor after a ticket he purchased failed to win a prize at Nambiarkunnu here on Sunday, police said.

Details Of The Attack

The victim, Vinitha Rajesh, who runs a lottery shop at Nambiarkunnu, suffered multiple serious injuries in the attack.

 

Police took Sivakumar of Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu into custody following the incident, officials said.

According to police, Sivakumar frequently visited Wayanad to purchase lottery tickets but had not won any prizes.

On Sunday morning, Sivakumar reached the lottery shop in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel, alleging that he had never won a prize on any of the tickets he purchased, police said.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed Vinitha in the neck and also injured her head, officials said.

People present at the spot intervened and restrained Sivakumar before rushing Vinitha to a hospital in Sultan Bathery, police said.

Her condition is currently stable, officials said.

Police soon reached the spot and took Sivakumar into custody.

The area is close to the Tamil Nadu border, and people from the neighbouring state frequently purchase lottery tickets from Vinitha's shop, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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