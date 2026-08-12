'Lot of threats you don't know about': Trump confirms switching planes

Donald Trump confirms he secretly switched planes after the NATO Summit in Turkiye due to a 'threat' from Iran.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, en route to Joint Base Andrews, in Cleveland, Ohio, August 11, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump confirmed he secretly switched planes after the NATO Summit in Turkiye due to a perceived 'threat' from Iran.

The decision to switch planes was made at the behest of the Secret Service and the military, which Trump stated he followed.

The Washington Post reported that Trump switched from a Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One, and then to a smaller C-32A aircraft.

The secret switch involved using an airport catering truck to shuttle Trump discreetly between planes, with the original Air Force One serving as a decoy.

Trump suggested the plane he ultimately flew on was at greater risk, believing it would be the target of any potential threat.

United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he secretly switched planes while returning from the NATO Summit in Turkiye last month at the behest of the Secret Service and the military due to a 'threat' from Iran.

Speaking to the media, Trump said he followed what the Secret Service and military told him to do and got on to a different flight.

"It's only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they'd like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say. I guess there was a threat out there. I get a lot of threats," the US President said.

Details of the Secret Switch

Trump's confirmation came shortly after The Washington Post reported about how the US President switched from the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One, and then again made a secret switch to a smaller C-32A aircraft.

The mission was carried out unbeknownst to journalists and some White House staff members who believed they were on the same plane as President Trump, as per the material reviewed by The Washington Post, a US official familiar with the operation and another person with knowledge of the President's travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"This one went over to England where it was shown to the soldiers and they stopped and we showed it to the soldiers. We did a switch over there. It was as per the military and I just have to do what they say," Trump added.

The Decoy Operation

According to corroborating material reviewed by The Washington Post and the US official, while Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in view of cameras, he was secretly shuttled out minutes later into a smaller plane -- the Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck used typically to load meals and other supplies pre-flight.

To exit that plane without being seen, Trump and several aides stepped aboard an airport catering truck, which was elevated plane-side using hydraulics and positioned at a door on the opposite side of Air Force One's entrance, according to the US official and other corroborating material reviewed by The Washington Post.

Hence, the Air Force One was a "decoy" with media and some members of the White House staff aboard, as per the official.

Trump's Perspective on Threats

When asked by the media whether it was dangerous to fly on Air Force One, Trump said, "I think actually the plane that I flew on was at a greater risk, because I think that would be the plane they would be more likely to go for."

Taking a dig at the past presidents, he added, "I have a lot of threats you don't know about. Any consequential president has a lot of threats. Non-consequential presidents don't get threatened. I think I am maybe the most consequential president. There's nobody that's done more than me in a period of almost six years."

The blue-and-white C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used to transport American government officials, had been flown to Turkiye along with the legacy Air Force One and the former Qatari jet to support the president's visit, the US official said as per The Washington Post report.