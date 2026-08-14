'Won't let...: Sukhbir Badal's 1st reaction after kirpan attack

Sukhbir Singh Badal has strongly asserted his unwavering commitment to preserving peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

IMAGE: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal speaks with reporters after being discharged from the hospital. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a 'kirpan' at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat in Nanded, sustaining injuries that required surgery.

Badal alleged that 'forces' are attempting to disturb peace in Punjab and view the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as an obstacle to their mission.

He committed to maintaining brotherhood and communal harmony in Punjab, following the legacy of his father, Parkash Singh Badal.

Badal stated that he would not allow these forces to take control of the state and disturb its peace, despite previous attempts on his life.

Police have arrested the alleged attacker, Jaspal Singh, and are investigating the motive behind the incident.

A day after being injured in a 'kirpan' attack in Maharashtra's Nanded, former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that some forces do not want peace to prevail in Punjab and the country, and consider his party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a hindrance to their mission.

He also said that just like his late father and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, he would not allow such forces to take control of the state as he was committed to maintaining brotherhood.

Details of the Attack and Recovery

Badal, president of SAD, was attacked with a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) by a member of the Nihang order inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city on Thursday. Following the attack, he underwent surgery at a local hospital and was discharged on Friday afternoon.

Talking to reporters after the discharge, Badal said, "A lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and this country. They feel that the Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission. My father Parkash Singh Badal never compromised against these forces. He always stood for the idea that all communities and religions should live together happily."

Commitment to Peace and Brotherhood

"My father was a CM. He maintained communal harmony and respect for religions. These forces tried to attack me a year back. Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, I will never allow. My father also did not allow it," he said.

He noted that attempts had been made to target him at two of Sikhism's holiest shrines. But despite the attacks, he would continue to stand firm against any attempt to create unrest.

"Both times they attacked me in the holiest places. First in the Golden Temple and second time in Takht Hazur Sahib (Mata Sahib)," he said.

Badal's Resolve and Previous Incidents

Quoting a Punjabi saying, Badal said, "Jihde sir te Guru Sahib da hath hoye, ohnu koi aanch nahi aundi" (one who has the Guru's blessings, remains unharmed)."

"I thank Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj as this is his land. The enemies of Punjab's peace tried a lot, but He saved me. I am not afraid and I am committed to Punjab's brotherhood. Shiromani Akali Dal can make every kind of sacrifice because the development of Punjab is the development of the country for us," he said.

In December 2024, Badal survived an assassination attempt while he was performing 'sewadar' duty at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

He reiterated that the SAD was committed to communal harmony, religious brotherhood and peace in Punjab and would not be deterred by threats or attacks.

Police have arrested the alleged attacker, Jaspal Singh, and launched an investigation into the incident. According to police, they are yet to find out the motive behind the attack.