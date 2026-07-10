Lost son, father in 20 days: Lohagad victim's dad writes to Prez

In a heartfelt plea, Vishal Agarwal, the grieving father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging for a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice in the case that has shattered his family.

IMAGE: Vishal Agarwal, father of Ketan Agarwal. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Vishal Agarwal, father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice.

Agarwal's letter highlights the profound grief and shock that led to the death of his own father just 20 days after Ketan's murder.

He appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, emphasising that his family seeks timely justice, not special treatment.

The father urged the President to personally intervene to ensure justice is not delayed, stating his family has been shattered.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered on June 18 at Lohagad Fort near Pune by his fiancée, Siya, and her friend, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary.

In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice, stating that the family has been shattered by Ketan's killing and the death of his own father just 20 days later, which he attributed to the shock and grief of losing his grandson.

Appeal for Fast-Track Justice

In an email addressed to the secretary to the President, Vishal Agarwal appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, saying his family was not seeking any special treatment but only timely justice.

"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote.

Family's Devastating Loss

Recalling the impact of the incident on his family, Vishal Agarwal said his father could not bear the grief following Ketan's death.

"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated.

Call for Strictest Punishment

Seeking expeditious legal proceedings, he urged that the accused be awarded the strictest punishment under the law.

"We are not asking for any special treatment. We only want this case to be heard in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered at the earliest. Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours," he wrote.

Appealing to the President to intervene, Vishal Agarwal requested that the matter be personally looked into to ensure that justice is not delayed.

"Please don't let my son's case become just another file. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything," the email said.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancee, Siya and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, and the investigation into the case is underway.