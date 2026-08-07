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Lord Shiva Submerged By The Ganga

By REDIFF NEWS August 07, 2026 09:59 IST 1 Minute Read
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Heavy monsoon rains have caused the Ganga at Rishikesh and the Alakhnanda-Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag to swell dangerously.

Iconic sites like the Parmarth Niketan Ghat are submerged, with idols partially underwater, while rivers in Rudraprayag flow above danger levels.

 

Rishikesh-Heavy Rain

IMAGE: The idol of Lord Shiva partially submerged at the Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh on Monday, August 3, 2026, due to the rising water level of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rishikesh-Heavy Rain

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rishikesh-Heavy Rain

IMAGE: A view of the submerged Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh on Thursday, August 6, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rishikesh-Heavy Rain

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rishikesh-Heavy Rain

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rudraprayag-Rivers in Spate

IMAGE: The Alakhnanda and Mandakini rivers in spate following continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Rudraprayag-Rivers in Spate

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Rudraprayag-Rivers in Spate

IMAGE: The Alakhnanda river flows above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Rudraprayag-Rivers in Spate

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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