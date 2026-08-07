Lord Shiva Submerged By The Ganga

Heavy monsoon rains have caused the Ganga at Rishikesh and the Alakhnanda-Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag to swell dangerously.

Iconic sites like the Parmarth Niketan Ghat are submerged, with idols partially underwater, while rivers in Rudraprayag flow above danger levels.

IMAGE: The idol of Lord Shiva partially submerged at the Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh on Monday, August 3, 2026, due to the rising water level of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the submerged Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh on Thursday, August 6, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Alakhnanda and Mandakini rivers in spate following continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The Alakhnanda river flows above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff