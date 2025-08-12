'Lord Ram lost his mind after losing Sita': Tamil poet sparks row

Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's recent reported remarks on Lord Ram having "lost" his mind post his separation from Sita has stirred a controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party branding him a "fool."

IMAGE: Tamil poet Vairamuthu. Photograph: @Vairamuthu/X

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemned the "vulgar remarks."

The remarks were made at an event in Chennai recently, where Vairamuthu received an award named after Tamil poet Kamban, and in light of the killing of Vali.

With the comments kicking up a row, Vairamuthu took to his social media page, claiming neither Valmiki forgave Lord Ram nor did Vali.

The analogy refers to Lord Ram killing Kishkinta King Vali during his duel with brother Sukreeva. To aid Sukreeva, Lord Ram apparently targets Vali from behind, which some interpret as 'hiding' while releasing the arrow at Vali.

Talking about this, Vairamuthu said he remarked that neither Valmiki, nor Vali forgave Lord Ram for this incident, "nor was the world ready" to do so.

"But Kamban saves Rama from the blame," he said and cited a line, apparently from Kamba Ramayanam penned by Kamban, that means "Ram lost his mind after being separated from wife Sita" and that "actions borne out of this don't constitute a crime."

"I said Ram became a human for being forgiven by Kamban and Kamban becomes God," Vairamuthu said on his social media page.

"The learned (in the audience) nodded in agreement," he claimed.

Vairamuthu's comments drew sharp response from TN Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayanan Thirupathy, who branded the lyricist as a "fool."

"I don't have any hesitation to call @Vairamuthu, a fool because he is a fool.... Vali was killed by Lord Ram for the filthy claim that his own brother's wife is his wife. There is nothing wrong in taking his life either from behind, front or side. These fools think that they are above god and justify everything. Vali was a sinner and Lord Ram punishing him in any manner is justified," Thirupathy, Chief Spokesperson, TN BJP, said on his 'X' page.

"... whoever acknowledges, supports Vairamuthu in this issue are insane. Abusing Hindu sentiments and faith has been the practice of the Dravida Models," he charged.

The VHP also hit out at Vairamuthu, calling him a "clown."

Dr Andal P Chockalingam, State President, VHP North Tamil Nadu, alleged Vairamuthu "mocks Hindu gods and religion" to "hide his lack of poetic talent."

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad strongly condemns the clown Vairamuthu for speaking slanderously about Sri Rama," Chockalingam said in a statement.

VHP "plans" for a protest outside his house here on Wednesday and would not relent until he is arrested, Chockalingam added.

Earlier, in 2018, Vairamuthu stoked a controversy for his alleged controversial remarks about Vaishnavite saint Andal, for which he later apologised.