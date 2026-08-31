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Lord Ganesha, God Of New Beginnings, Is Here!

By REDIFF NEWS August 31, 2026 15:15 IST 3 Minutes Read
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It's two weeks to Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, and the God Of New Beginnings is already making his way home to many pandals in Mumbai.

 

Shree Chintamani Ganesh procession

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a majestic throne with Lord Garuda spreading His wings behind the idol makes His way to the Shree Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Chinchpokli. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Key Points

  • Mumbai's Ganpati Aagman processions drew thousands of devotees as iconic mandals unveiled elaborate idols before Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.
  • Several idols reimagined Lord Ganesha through revered saints, Hindu deities and mythological episodes, showcasing Maharashtra's artistic traditions.
  • Massive processions, ornate thrones and symbolic themes highlighted the city's blend of devotion, craftsmanship and community participation.

Aerial View Of Shree Chintamani

IMAGE: An aerial view of the grand arrival procession of Shree Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Chinchpokli, as thousands of devotees accompany Lord Ganesha.

 

Saint Tukaram-Inspired Ganesha

Saint Tukaram-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha depicted in the likeness of Sant Tukaram, holding a tanpura, mridang and chipli (hand cymbals), celebrating Maharashtra's Bhakti tradition.

 

Lord Rama-Inspired Ganesha

Lord Rama-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed as Lord Rama, poised to hunt down the golden deer, symbolising the episode of Asura Marich from the Ramayana.

 

Veena-Playing Ganesha

Veena-Playing Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha playing a veena with Goddess Saraswati seated below, symbolising music, wisdom and learning.

 

Lord Shiva-Inspired Ganesha

Lord Shiva-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha depicted as Lord Shiva, seated atop Nandi, holding Shiva's traditional attributes.

 

Khandoba-Inspired Ganesha

Khandoba-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed as Khandoba, mounted on a rearing white horse with a warrior's stance.

 

Sheshnag-Shaded Ganesha

Sheshnag-Shaded Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a tiger beneath and another seated on Sheshnag with the protective hood, blending Vaishnav and Shaivite symbolism.

 

Kumbhar Wadyacha Ganraj

Kumbhar Wadyacha Ganraj

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha in the fierce incarnation of Goddess Kali.

 

Sea Serpent Ganesha

Sea Serpent Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha emerging amid towering sea serpent dragons.

 

Colaba Raja At CSMT

Colaba Raja At CSMT

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a floral throne accompanied by Goddess Saraswati.

 

Varaha-Themed Ganesha

Varaha-Themed Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha with a striking silver hand while Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar rises prominently in the background.

 

Throne-Seated Ganesha

Throne-Seated Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on an ornate royal throne with an intricately carved backdrop.

 

Swami Samarth-Inspired Ganesha

Swami Samarth-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed in the likeness of Swami Samarth, complete with the saint's distinctive attire and spiritual aura.

 

Sea-Life Throne Ganesha

Sea-Life Throne Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a grand throne richly decorated with sea-life motifs, including marine-inspired carvings and ornaments.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

GaneshaGanesh Chaturthi 2026Shree Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav MandalChinchpokliMaharashtra

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