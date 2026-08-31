Lord Ganesha, God Of New Beginnings, Is Here!

It's two weeks to Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, and the God Of New Beginnings is already making his way home to many pandals in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a majestic throne with Lord Garuda spreading His wings behind the idol makes His way to the Shree Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Chinchpokli. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points Mumbai's Ganpati Aagman processions drew thousands of devotees as iconic mandals unveiled elaborate idols before Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Several idols reimagined Lord Ganesha through revered saints, Hindu deities and mythological episodes, showcasing Maharashtra's artistic traditions.

Massive processions, ornate thrones and symbolic themes highlighted the city's blend of devotion, craftsmanship and community participation.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the grand arrival procession of Shree Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Chinchpokli, as thousands of devotees accompany Lord Ganesha.

Saint Tukaram-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha depicted in the likeness of Sant Tukaram, holding a tanpura, mridang and chipli (hand cymbals), celebrating Maharashtra's Bhakti tradition.

Lord Rama-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed as Lord Rama, poised to hunt down the golden deer, symbolising the episode of Asura Marich from the Ramayana.

Veena-Playing Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha playing a veena with Goddess Saraswati seated below, symbolising music, wisdom and learning.

Lord Shiva-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha depicted as Lord Shiva, seated atop Nandi, holding Shiva's traditional attributes.

Khandoba-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed as Khandoba, mounted on a rearing white horse with a warrior's stance.

Sheshnag-Shaded Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a tiger beneath and another seated on Sheshnag with the protective hood, blending Vaishnav and Shaivite symbolism.

Kumbhar Wadyacha Ganraj

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha in the fierce incarnation of Goddess Kali.

Sea Serpent Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha emerging amid towering sea serpent dragons.

Colaba Raja At CSMT

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a floral throne accompanied by Goddess Saraswati.

Varaha-Themed Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha with a striking silver hand while Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar rises prominently in the background.

Throne-Seated Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on an ornate royal throne with an intricately carved backdrop.

Swami Samarth-Inspired Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha portrayed in the likeness of Swami Samarth, complete with the saint's distinctive attire and spiritual aura.

Sea-Life Throne Ganesha

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha seated on a grand throne richly decorated with sea-life motifs, including marine-inspired carvings and ornaments.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff