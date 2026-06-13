Sabarimala Devotees Demand CBI Probe Into Gold Loss, Cite Pilgrim Woes

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) is urging the Kerala government to transfer the ongoing Sabarimala gold loss case to the CBI, citing dissatisfaction with the current SIT probe and highlighting severe issues faced by pilgrims during the Mandalakala-Makarvillakku season.

Key Points The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) demands a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

SASS expresses dissatisfaction with the current SIT investigation conducted by the Kerala police.

Devotees face significant difficulties during the Mandalakala-Makarvillakku pilgrimage season due to long waiting hours and poor crowd management.

SASS urges the Kerala Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister to visit Sabarimala and form an expert committee to resolve devotee issues.

The organisation has offered to provide free travel and food for devotees if the government grants permission.

An organisation of Lord Ayyappa devotees has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases and urged the Kerala government to hand over the matter to the CBI.

Murugan R Selvan, the national president of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS), on Friday said that the Congress-led UDF was accusing the CPI(M) of being behind the gold loss and questioned why it was not, therefore, handing over the probe to the CBI.

Sabarimala Devotees Demand CBI Probe And Improved Facilities

Speaking to reporters here, Selvan said that Lord Ayyappa was watching everything and expressed hope that Chief Minister V D Satheesan will consider handing over the case to the central agency. He said that he was not completely blaming the police, but it cannot resolve the issue.

He also highlighted the difficulties being faced by devotees during the Mandalakala-Makarvillakku pilgrimage season and claimed that many of them had return without darshan last year due to long waiting hours and poor crowd management.

Selvan asked what the new UDF government was doing to resolve these issues and urged that the CM and state Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan visit Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season to see how the devotees suffer.

He said that the government should form an expert committee to resolve the issues faced by the devotees.

The SASS national president also said that his organisation was ready to provide free travel and food for devotees if the government permits.