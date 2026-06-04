Why Hooda Demands Special Session On Haryana's Collapsing Law And Order

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Haryana, has urgently called for a special assembly session to tackle the state's alarming law and order crisis, citing official reports that declare Haryana among the most unsafe states with rising crime rates.

Key Points Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands a special Haryana Assembly session to address the state's collapsing law and order.

Haryana is ranked among the most unsafe states by the Social Progress Index and top four for organised crime by NCRB.

The state records high incidents of rape, murders, and suicides daily, surpassing Bihar in some crime categories.

Hooda alleges the BJP government's negligence on law and order, the SYL canal issue, and legislative assembly construction.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded that the government convene a special session of the house to address the issue of law and order. The former chief minister alleged that the law and order machinery in the state has completely collapsed.

Haryana's Deteriorating Law And Order Situation

"According to the central government's own Social Progress Index, Haryana has been declared the most unsafe state in the country. As per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau, Haryana ranks among the top four states nationwide in terms of organised crime cases," the Congress leader said.

Regarding crimes against women, he said, Haryana falls into the same category as large states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In 2024, 1,391 incidents of rape were reported in Haryana, whereas only 1,165 were recorded in a large state like Bihar, Hooda said. "This implies that the situation in Haryana has become even worse than that of Bihar. On average, three murders and four incidents of rape occur daily in the state. The combined state of crime and unemployment in the region is such that within just one year, 3,360 people have committed suicide, meaning that more than nine people are taking their own lives every day," he said.

Government's Alleged Negligence And Other Key Issues

The LoP alleged that the BJP government has allowed the law and order situation to deteriorate to such an extent that no individual is safe from falling victim to criminals. "From doctors and political leaders to businessmen, everyone has become a victim of crimes involving shootings, threats and extortion demands," the leader claimed.

The government is neither serious about law and order, nor about the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, or even about the construction of a new legislative assembly building, he alleged. "The chief minister frequently visits Punjab, yet he never raises the issues concerning Haryana's water rights or other critical matters," Hooda said.