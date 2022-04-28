News
Lookout notice issued against producer-actor Vijay Babu in rape case

Lookout notice issued against producer-actor Vijay Babu in rape case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 28, 2022 13:37 IST
Tightening the probe against well-known Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu in a rape case, Kerala police on Thursday said 'prima facie that is a proved case' and a lookout notice has been issued against the accused who has reportedly left the country.

IMAGE: Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Vijaybabuofficial/Facebook

Babu has been charged with sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said the city police has launched the investigation soon after registering the rape case against the actor on April 22 on the basis of the woman's complaint and procedures including gathering evidence are being completed.

 

"A lookout notice has been issued against him. Prima facie, the case is proved. There is an exploitative angle in this case," the senior police officer told a news channel.

There are procedures to bring the accused back home and that is part of the investigation, he said when asked about the procedures to bring Babu back home.

"We will take steps, but gradually, not immediately. At present there was no need to take up the matter to Interpol. If necessary, we will do that," the Commissioner said.

Babu, who is untraceable since the police launched the probe, appeared in a Facebook live session on Tuesday night and claimed innocence, saying he is the 'real victim'.

As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also filed against him.

"A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the survivor's identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of station and absconding now," a senior police officer had said.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, filed a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-a-half months.

