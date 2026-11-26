A Look Out Circular issued by Mumbai Police prevented Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das from travelling to the UK for an Oxford University event, sparking allegations of government "jealousy" from CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

IMAGE: CJP activist Saurav Das alleges that Central government has stopped him at the Delhi airport from travelling to London. Photograph:@SauravDassss/X

Key Points CJP co-convener Saurav Das was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom on November 23 due to a Look Out Circular (LOC).

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court that the LOC was issued by Mumbai Police, and a show-cause notice was also issued to Das.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the government was "jealous" of Das's invitation to Oxford University and the London School of Economics.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his passport's place of birth.

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular has been issued by the Mumbai Police against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice and sought a response from the Centre on Das's plea challenging the government's move to stop him from travelling.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.

Details Of The Look Out Circular

During the hearing, the Centre's counsel said a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Das by the Mumbai Police on November 23 and that a show-cause notice was also issued to him and he is yet to respond to it.

Das's counsel submitted that he was not made aware of any LOC, the reason for its issuance and its purpose.

The court was hearing a plea by Das, who was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement".

Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London on the night of November 23.

CJP Alleges Government Jealousy

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Saurav Das was prevented from travelling to the London School of Economics and Oxford University because the government was "jealous" that the 27-year-old had been invited to the prestigious institutions.

Speaking to the media after visiting Deekshabhoomi ahead of their 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur, Dipke said he, Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had received invitations and decided that Das would travel to the United Kingdom.

"We had decided that Ashutosh and I would travel across Maharashtra because there is a drought in the state, and we wanted to visit the affected areas. We had decided that Saurav Das would go to the London School of Economics and Oxford. But when he went to the airport, he was stopped," Dipke said.

"I think there is some insecurity somewhereâ€¦ I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University," Dipke said.

MEA Cites Passport Discrepancies

f External Affairs said Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities.

The CJP founder alleged that some people were jealous because they were not being invited anywhere. They were perhaps wondering how Das was receiving so much international recognition, he said.

Dipke said the Jantar Mantar movement, which catapulted CJP into the mainstream, succeeded by following the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

"But there are some big narcissists in our country who think that not just the country, but the entire world should revolve around them, and that only they should go on world tours," he said.