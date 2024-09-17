Look at your own record: India condemns Iran's Khamenei's 'suffering of Muslims' remark

India on Monday strongly deplored comments made by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the condition of minorities in India, calling the remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

IMAGE: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday, talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India . Photograph: @khamenei_ir/X

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said countries commenting on minorities in India should look at their "own record" before making any observations about others.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable," he said.

"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," Jaiswal said.

The Iranian leader, addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday, talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India.

"The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," he posted on 'X' as part of series of posts on the event.