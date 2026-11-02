Long queues, traffic at Delhi borders on day 1 of pollution curbs

Delhi's new vehicle entry restrictions, targeting non-BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside the capital, caused widespread traffic chaos and commuter frustration on Sunday as authorities aim to curb winter pollution.

IMAGE: Vehicles not meeting the BS-VI emission standards were stopped at several interstate borders, triggering massive traffic congestion on roads connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi implemented new vehicle entry restrictions on Sunday, barring non-BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel vehicles from outside the capital.

The first day of enforcement led to massive traffic congestion at interstate borders, including NH-48 and routes connecting with Uttar Pradesh.

Enforcement agencies issued over 1,100 challans for PUCC violations and turned back or impounded hundreds of non-compliant vehicles till 6 pm on Sunday.

Commuters faced significant delays and expressed frustration online, questioning the effectiveness of the measures in improving air quality.

Delhi's air quality is forecast to remain in the poor to very poor category from November 2 to November 3 and for the subsequent six days.

Long queues of vehicles, repeated checks, and frustrated commuters marked the first day of the new vehicle entry restrictions in the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

Vehicles not meeting the BS-VI emission standards were stopped at several interstate borders, triggering massive traffic congestion on roads connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The restrictions came into effect on November 1 as part of the winter pollution-control measures.

First Day Of Restrictions: Traffic Snarls And Checks

Under the new arrangement, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards are barred from entering the national capital. Electric and CNG vehicles, along with BS-VI-compliant vehicles, are exempted.

The enforcement is being jointly carried out by Delhi's environment and transport departments, and the traffic police. It covers several important entry points, including Rajokri on NH-48, DND Flyway, Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri and Badarpur

According to official sources from the environment department, their officials issued around 1,105 challans for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations in Delhi, even as the city recorded poor air quality.

The Transport Department, in its action taken report accessed by PTI, has noted that between 12 am and 6 pm, it challaned 73 vehicles for PUCC violations, amounting to fines of Rs 7.3 lakh.

The report further stated that 3,335 non-Delhi vehicles not meeting BS-VI standards were checked at the city's borders during the day. Of these, 113 were turned back, 117 were challaned, and 22 were impounded till 6 pm on Sunday.

The Delhi Traffic Police, on the other hand, said that from 12 am to 8 pm, it checked 7,279 vehicles, of which 10 were challaned, 714 were returned, and 38 were impounded.

Enforcement Actions And Commuter Impact

The restrictions, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution during the winter months, disrupted traffic movement at some of the busiest entry points. Motorists faced delays as enforcement personnel checked vehicle registration, pollution certificate details, and emission standards before letting them enter Delhi.

The Delhi-Gurugram stretch on National Highway-48 was one of the worst-affected corridors, particularly around the Sirhaul toll plaza. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the border, with congestion spilling over to the service roads and affecting traffic movement towards Shankar Chowk.

"To ensure compliance, enforcement agencies have established checking points at major interstate entry routes and toll plazas. Around 250 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, including 39 teams stationed at 13 major toll plazas," an officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The situation proved equally challenging on the eastern and southeastern approaches to the capital. Commuters approaching from Uttar Pradesh encountered heavy traffic near the Chilla border, the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Pari Chowk and Zero Point.

Technology And Commuter Reactions To New Rules

Apart from physical inspections, authorities are also relying on technology to identify vehicles violating the restrictions. Automatic number plate recognition cameras, radio frequency identification systems and the Vahan database are being used to verify registration details and determine the emission category of vehicles.

The Delhi Traffic Police is also using camera-based monitoring to detect violations and issue electronic challans. Vehicles found violating the prescribed norms may face penalties and impounding under applicable rules.

"Transport operators and private motorists had been advised to verify their vehicle category and keep valid Pollution Under Control certificates before entering Delhi. Goods vehicles not destined for the capital have also been advised to take the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways instead of passing through the city," another officer of the Delhi Traffic Police told PTI.

The traffic congestion also sparked reactions online, with several commuters expressing frustration over long queues at the borders and questioning whether the restrictions would improve air quality.

"If you are travelling to Delhi in the next few days, you will have to bear the brunt of this type of traffic. Plan accordingly. Delhi-NCR's air quality will have zero improvement because of this step," a social media user posted.

Another commuter said: "Three hours stuck at the Delhi border. What is the use of us even coming? The event I was supposed to attend was already halfway through. These restrictions are meant to reduce pollution, but commuters are being left stranded in endless traffic jams. And the funny thing is, it may not even prove effective in improving air quality."

Air Quality Outlook Amidst New Measures

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the poor category from November 2 to November 3. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates that air quality is likely to remain in the poor to very poor category.