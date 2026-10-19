Lokayukta Probe Uncovers Rs 64 Crore Assets Linked To Head Constable

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police have unearthed a massive Rs 64 crore worth of immovable properties allegedly linked to head constable Firoz Khan and his associates, sparking a major corruption probe in Indore.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police raids revealed 46 immovable properties with an estimated market value of Rs 64 crore.

The assets are allegedly linked to head constable Firoz Khan, his family members, associates, and connected companies.

A complaint against Khan alleged absence from duty and dealing in disputed properties, leading to a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The properties include houses, agricultural land, and residential/commercial plots in Indore and Dewas districts.

Khan's legitimate income over his 24-year-long service is estimated at Rs 1.94 crore, significantly less than the alleged assets.

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police raids and subsequent probe have revealed 46 immovable properties with an estimated market value of Rs 64 crore allegedly linked to a head constable, his family members, associates and companies connected to them, an official said on Monday.

Investigation Initiated Against Head Constable

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talan said a complaint was received against the head constable, Firoz Khan, posted as a driver at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore.

The complaint alleged that Khan had been absent from duty for a long period and used his position in the police department to deal in disputed properties.

Following an inquiry into the complaint, a case was registered against Khan and his close associate Roshni Verma under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, said the Lokayukta police official.

Massive Property Holdings Uncovered

On October 14, the Lokayukta police conducted raids at premises linked to Khan, his family members, associates and companies in Indore and Dewas districts.

"Investigation so far has revealed that 46 immovable properties have been purchased in the names of the head constable, his family members, associates and private companies. These include houses, agricultural land and residential and commercial plots in different locations," Talan said.

These properties have a combined value of Rs 17.19 crore at government rates, while their estimated market value was much higher at Rs 64.01 crore, the DSP stated.

Discrepancy In Income And Assets

Investigation after the raids brought to light additional properties, including agricultural land purchased in different parts of Indore district in the name of a private company. The firm was found to be jointly operated by Khan's wife, Hina, and a man identified as Yuvraj Panwar, he added.

Khan's earnings from salary over his 24-year-long service in the police department are estimated at around Rs 75 lakh. His total legitimate income, including earnings from other sources, is estimated at approximately Rs 1.94 crore, Talan said.

The Lokayukta Police investigation into the assets allegedly linked to Khan and his associates is continuing.