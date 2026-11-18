Karnataka's Lokayukta police have launched extensive raids across the state, uncovering significant disproportionate assets held by seven government officials, sparking a major anti-corruption investigation.

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Key Points Lokayukta police conducted searches across Karnataka on Wednesday targeting seven government officials.

The raids uncovered properties, including houses, agricultural land, cash, and vehicles, allegedly disproportionate to the officials' known income.

Initial assessments indicate assets acquired beyond known sources of income during their service.

Officials from various departments, including NWKSRTC, BRIMS College, Forest Department, Legal Metrology, Panchayat Raj, and Government Hospital, were implicated.

Further valuation and assessment of the seized assets are currently under way.

Lokayukta police searches across Karnataka on Wednesday against seven government officials revealed that they allegedly amassed properties disproportionate to their known sources of income including houses, agricultural land, cash and vehicles.

Details Of The Lokayukta Operation

According to a press release issued by the Lokayukta, searches were conducted at 31 premises belonging to the seven officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered on November 17.

The initial assessment showed that the officials had acquired assets beyond their known sources of income during their service, the press release said, adding that "investigation regarding valuation and assessment of DA is in progress".

Officials Under Scrutiny

The officials include Shadaksharaiah, a driver-cum-conductor at NWKSRTC's City Depot-1 in Hubballi; Rajkumar, Principal of BRIMS College of Nursing in Bidar, Range Forest Officer K Surendra in Mysuru, and Hemanthkumar H R, Range Forest Officer in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

The others are S T Venkateshappa, Inspector in the Legal Metrology Department in Chitradurga; Sanjeev Appasaheb Hipparagi, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj at Jamakhandi Taluk Panchayat in Bagalkote; and Dr Raveendra S P, District Surgeon at the Government District Hospital in Chitradurga.

The searches covered three premises belonging to Shadaksharaiah, five each belonging to Rajkumar, Hemanthkumar and Dr Raveendra, three belonging to Surendra, four belonging to Venkateshappa and six belonging to Hipparagi.

Assets Uncovered During Raids

The Lokayukta said immovable assets, including residential houses and agricultural land, as well as movable assets such as cash, jewellery and vehicles, were found during the searches. Fixed deposits were also among the assets found at Shadaksharaiah's premises.

Further valuation and assessment of the assets are under way, the statement said.