Lokayukta Uncovers Disproportionate Assets In MP Raid

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police conducted a significant raid on Wednesday, uncovering a cooperative society manager's alleged disproportionate assets, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in the state.

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Key Points Lokayukta police raided a cooperative society manager's premises in Dhar district on Wednesday.

Assets worth nearly four times his known income were allegedly discovered during the raid.

The manager, Sher Singh Thakur, reportedly accumulated Rs 2.41 crore in properties over 20 years against a Rs 65 lakh salary.

Properties include a luxury house, commercial building, agricultural land, an earth-moving machine, and several vehicles.

A case has been registered against the manager under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, and an investigation is underway.

Lokayukta police raided the premises of a cooperative society's manager in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday and allegedly found assets worth nearly four times his known sources of income, an official said.

Based on a complaint, raids were conducted at three locations of Sher Singh Thakur, manager of the Adim Jati Seva Sahakari Samiti in Nalcha, Inspector Ashutosh Mithas said.

Details Of The Disproportionate Assets

"The raids so far have revealed that the manager's estimated salary during his nearly 20 years of service was Rs 65 lakh, while he spent Rs 2.41 crore on properties purchased in his and his wife's names during this period," he said.

These properties include a two-storey luxury house of 2,400 square feet, a 1,350-sqft commercial building, 3.17 hectares of agricultural land at various locations, an earth-moving machine, and several vehicles, the official said.

The raids also brought to light information about another 'benami' building, which is being verified, he said.

A case has been registered against the cooperative society manager under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway, he added.