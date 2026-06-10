Lokayukta Raids Unearth Rs 9.5 Crore Assets From Indore Officer

Lokayukta police in Indore have uncovered assets worth an estimated Rs 9.5 crore from a Women and Child Development Department officer, Laxminarayan Kandwal, in a major raid investigating disproportionate assets.

Key Points Lokayukta police raided Women and Child Development Joint Director Laxminarayan Kandwal's properties in Indore.

Assets worth approximately Rs 9.5 crore were unearthed, significantly exceeding his Rs 2.5 crore salary over 30 years.

The properties include a multi-storey building, two plots in Indore, and 11 plots near Pithampur Industrial Area.

A case has been registered against Kandwal under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Lokayukta police raided the premises of a Women and Child Development Department officer in Indore and unearthed assets of nearly Rs 9.5 crore belonging to him and his family, officials said. These assets are nearly four times the officer's total salary of approximately Rs 2.5 crore earned in 30 years of service, they said.

Investigation Details Emerge

The police had received a complaint against Women and Child Development Department's Joint Director Laxminarayan Kandwal that he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his income through corruption, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay said.

After investigating the complaint, raids were conducted at a house, a gym, a departmental store, and other locations linked to Kandwal, he said.

According to the official, Kandwal has been a government employee since 1996, and his total salary income during his 30-year service is approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

"During the raids, properties of about Rs 9.5 crore belonging to Kandwal and his family have been unearthed so far," he said. These properties include a multi-storey building measuring around 13,500 square feet and two plots of land in Indore, Sahay said.

The raids also uncovered 11 plots of land in villages adjacent to the Pithampur Industrial Area near Indore, he said.

A case has been registered against Kandwal under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and a detailed assessment of the accused's properties is underway, the official said.