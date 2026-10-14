Lokayukta Police Uncover Rs 6.27 Crore Disproportionate Assets Of MP Head Constable

Madhya Pradesh's Lokayukta police have unearthed assets worth Rs 6.27 crore, significantly disproportionate to the known income of head constable Firoz Khan, following raids across Indore and Dewas districts.

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Key Points Lokayukta police on Wednesday raided 15 premises linked to head constable Firoz Khan in Indore and Dewas.

Assets worth Rs 6.27 crore were unearthed, exceeding his known income by over three times.

Khan, a driver at PTC Indore, was allegedly involved in disputed property dealings using his police position.

Properties, including houses, flats, and land, were purchased in the names of Khan, his family, and an associate, Roshni Verma.

An FIR has been registered against Khan and his woman associate under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday raided 15 premises linked to a head constable in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Dewas districts and unearthed assets of Rs 6.27 crore, more than three times his known sources of income, an official said.

Investigation Reveals Disproportionate Wealth

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talan said that they had received a complaint against head constable Firoz Khan (48), posted as a driver at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore.

The complaint alleged that Khan had been absent from duty for a long time and was allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of disputed immovable properties in Dewas by flaunting his position in the police department, he said.

After investigating the complaint, raids were conducted on the premises of Khan, his family members, and close associates.

"Khan's income from salary during his 24 years of service in the police department is estimated to be around Rs 75 lakh. By adding income from other sources, his total legitimate income is approximately Rs 1.94 crore. In comparison, the raids have so far unearthed properties of Rs 6.27 crore," the official said.

These properties, including five houses, three flats, five residential plots, a commercial plot, and agricultural land at various locations, were purchased in the names of Khan, his family members, and a woman associate named Roshni Verma, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Khan under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

His woman associate has also been named as an accused in the case for her role in the purchase of the immovable properties, the official said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.