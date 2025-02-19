HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Lokayukta finds no evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife in MUDA case

Lokayukta finds no evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife in MUDA case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 19, 2025 17:15 IST

The Lokayukta police probing the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on Wednesday said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the high court.

'Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the high court,' the Lokayukta police said in a letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna who is a complainant in the MUDA case.

 

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the land owner Devaraju are also the accused.

The Lokayukta police said that further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of  (MUDA) providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024 and an additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173 (8) CrPC.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been 'acquired' by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
