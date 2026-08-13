Lok Sabha's monsoon session ends abruptly after Vande Mataram

Discover how the Lok Sabha's stormy Monsoon session concluded sine die amidst relentless opposition protests over critical issues like student police action and alleged Ram temple donation theft, leading to the passage of key bills without debate.

IMAGE: Vande Mataram being sung in the Lok Sabha, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV/X

Key Points Lok Sabha's Monsoon session concluded sine die on Thursday, marking its indefinite adjournment.

The session was characterised by continuous opposition protests on various critical issues.

Several key bills were passed without debate due to the persistent disruptions by the opposition.

Protests included concerns over police action on agitating students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed readiness for a debate on student-related issues during the session.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, drawing curtains on a stormy monsoon session which saw noisy protests by the opposition on the police action on agitating students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations, and passage of several key bills without a debate.

As soon as the House met for the day, all six stanzas of the national song were played following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

Birla did not read out the usual valedictory address in which he highlights the performance and productivity of the Lok Sabha during the session.

During the session, Birla has repeatedly asked opposition members to participate in debate, but a relentless opposition had continued with its protests, forcing repeated adjournments.

On Thursday too, the opposition raised slogans against the government.

Key Issues Dominating The Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present when the House met for a brief while.

The session began on July 20 and has been witnessing vociferous protest by the Opposition earlier over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Government's Stance Amidst Uproar

Later the opposition demanded a response from Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20.

The students were protesting against the NEET paper leak and seeking accountability in the education system.

Shah had on Wednesday said he was ready for a debate and would respond to each and every query raised by the opposition and had urged the speaker to allocate time in consultations with the opposition to start the discussion on students' issue.