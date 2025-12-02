HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lok Sabha to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

Lok Sabha to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 02, 2025 17:49 IST

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs create a ruckus in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 2, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition's demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.

"During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th December and discussion on Election Reforms from noon on Tuesday 9th December," Rijiju said in a post on X.

 

Just ahead of the BAC meeting, Birla met party leaders to break the deadlock in the House over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR.

"The BAC meeting discussed the debates to be held on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms, (with) Opposition's SIR discussion debate clubbed under electoral reforms. On Monday, the House will take up the debate on Vande Mataram and then on Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will debate electoral reforms," Congress' chief whip K Suresh told reporters after the BAC meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

He said 10 hours each have been allotted to both debates, adding that time could be extended if the House deems fit.

The Speaker's meetings came in the wake of repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha over the issue.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju met floor leaders of political parties but refused to give a timeline for the discussion on electoral reforms, contending that the Opposition cannot dictate terms to the government.

Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it.

However, the minister was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it fell within the government's purview.

The Opposition has been insisting that the government give an assurance on the floor of the House on the discussion on the SIR exercise.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second consecutive day over Opposition protests on the SIR exercise currently underway in 12 states and Union Territories.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
