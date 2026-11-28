On Monday, the Lok Sabha is set to debate and pass three pivotal bills, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which are designed to implement the long-awaited women's reservation in parliamentary and assembly elections across India.

IMAGE: The Lok Sabha. Photograph: Video Grab/Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points The Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider and pass three crucial bills on Monday, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026.

These bills are aimed at facilitating the implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha, state, and Union Territory assemblies.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, will enable seat reservation for women and readjust constituency allocations.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, will extend the women's quota law to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Home Minister Amit Shah will move these legislations.

The Lok Sabha is set to take up three key bills, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at facilitating the implementation of women's reservation, for consideration and passage on Monday.

Key Legislative Agenda For Monday

According to the List of Business issued on Saturday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Constitution amendment bill for consideration and passage, along with the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The House will also take up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The legislative agenda provides for the withdrawal of the original Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, both introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16.

The government will subsequently introduce the revised versions of the two legislations, along with the Constitution amendment bill.

Impact Of The Proposed Bills

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory assemblies, besides providing for a readjustment of seat allocation and delimitation of constituencies.

The Union Territories bill seeks to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to implement the women's-quota law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, three Union territories with legislative assemblies.

Meghwal will also move a motion seeking the suspension of the application of the proviso to Rule 66 of the Lok Sabha Rules in respect of the consideration and passage of the two bills, insofar as they are dependent on the Constitution amendment bill.

The three bills listed for consideration and passage would be taken up together.