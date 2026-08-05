Lok Sabha Secretariat director found dead, lens on loan angle

Noida police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Lok Sabha Secretariat director, Gaurav Gautam, after a suicide note mentioning a loan was recovered from his flat.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Lok Sabha Secretariat director, Gaurav Gautam, died by suicide in Noida.

He was discovered hanging in his flat in Kendriya Vihar-II Society.

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, which reportedly mentioned a loan.

His wife found him upon returning home and sought help from a security guard.

Legal proceedings and an investigation into the note's contents are currently underway.

A 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat allegedly committed suicide at his flat in a housing society in Noida, with the police recovering a purported suicide note by him which mentioned a loan, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway Into Director's Death

The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gautam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar-II Society in Sector 82 on Sunday, the police said.

According to the Phase-2 police station, information about the incident was received through a memo from a hospital after Gautam was taken there for treatment. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Gautam's wife had gone to her parental home. Upon returning home, she found the flat locked and, suspecting something was amiss, entered the house with the help of a security guard.

She found her husband hanging and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

A forensic team and the local police inspected the spot and collected evidence. Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said a suicide note recovered from the flat referred to a loan. The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police added.