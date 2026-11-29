The Lok Sabha is undergoing significant seating rearrangements for 97 MPs, including DMK and NCP-SP members, as the crucial debate on the women's reservation constitutional amendment Bill is set to commence on Monday.

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Key Points Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has rejigged seating arrangements for 97 MPs, including 22 DMK and eight NCP-SP members, ahead of the women's reservation Bill debate scheduled for Monday.

The DMK has expressed support for the revised women's quota Bill, while the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is yet to formally announce its stand, though its spokesperson indicated support if a 50 per cent seat increase is guaranteed.

The DMK had previously sought separate seating from the Congress following its parting with the principal opposition party in May, and the reshuffle also impacts MPs from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena-UBT who oppose the amendments.

The Modi government is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their legislative assemblies.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 and the ceiling for a state Assembly from 500 to 650, addressing southern states' concerns over losing their share of Lok Sabha seats.

The seating arrangements for 97 MPs have been rejigged in the Lok Sabha, including 22 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and eight Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MPs, with the remaining being consequential adjustments, sources said on Saturday.

Political Dynamics And Seating Changes

The decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla came ahead of the House debate on the proposed Constitution amendments linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, scheduled to commence on Monday.

While the DMK has extended its support to the revised version of the Bill on women's quota, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is yet to announce a formal stand on the issue.

However, NCP-SP spokesperson Jitendra Awhad has said the party would back the proposal if a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats is guaranteed.

The DMK had sought a separate seating arrangement away from the Congress, following its parting with the principal opposition party in May.

The eight NCP-SP MPs have also been allotted changed seats, with the rearrangement necessitating changes in seating for the other members.

Under the new arrangement, Supriya Sule of the NCP-SP will now sit alongside DMK's Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja, the sources said.

The reshuffle will also affect MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, who are opposed to the constitutional amendments.

The DMK had snapped ties with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and became part of the Tamil Nadu government headed by C Joseph Vijay in May.

Key Provisions Of The Women's Reservation Bill

Seven months after a united opposition blocked its bid to roll out one-third reservation for women through delimitation, the Modi government is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their legislative assemblies.

The fresh Bill puts the uniform increase in writing to address southern states' concerns over losing their share of Lok Sabha seats and freezes the revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

The DMK had insisted that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also raises the ceiling for a state Assembly from 500 to 650.