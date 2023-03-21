News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lok Sabha passes supplementary grants without debate

Lok Sabha passes supplementary grants without debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2023 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its approval to the central government to spend an additional Rs 1.48 lakh crore during the current financial year 2022-23, amid uproar by Opposition parties on the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

On March 13, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the House amounting to a total of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore.

'However, the net cash outgo aggregate is estimated at only Rs 1,48,133.23 crore. The remaining expenditure will be matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore,' said the statement on supplementary demands for grants.

 

Of the total additional cash outgo, Rs 36,325 crore is for payment towards fertiliser subsidy. This includes additional subsidy outgo of Rs 21,000 crore for P&K (phosphorus and potassium) and Rs 15,325.36 crore for urea.

The second batch of supplementary demands or 'Appropriation Bill (No 2), 2023', was passed without discussion amid continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group of companies.

The government has been authorised to make additional transfers to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore, according to the bill passed.

There would also be an additional outgo of Rs 33,718.49 crore for defence pensions, particularly on account of payment of arrears towards the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The requirement of additional transfer to the GST Compensation Fund towards states and Union Territories have been pegged at Rs 33,506 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
Deadlock continues in Parl over Rahul apology, Adani
Deadlock continues in Parl over Rahul apology, Adani
Parliament logjam can be resolved if...: Amit Shah
Parliament logjam can be resolved if...: Amit Shah
Electoral bonds plea may go to SC Constitution bench
Electoral bonds plea may go to SC Constitution bench
Centre approves Delhi budget a day after stalling it
Centre approves Delhi budget a day after stalling it
WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
Kannada actor Chetan arrested for tweet on Hindutva
Kannada actor Chetan arrested for tweet on Hindutva
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Parliament washed out again over Rahul apology, Adani

Parliament washed out again over Rahul apology, Adani

Rahul seeks speaker's nod to respond to 'unfair' claims

Rahul seeks speaker's nod to respond to 'unfair' claims

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances