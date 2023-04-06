Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla announcing that the House had been adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs wearing black attires stage a protest in the Well of Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

The protest began as soon as the House met for the day and proceedings were adjourned in six minutes.

Opposition members from the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demand for a JPC probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

"You have lowered the dignity of the House. This behaviour is not good for parliamentary system and the country," the speaker told the opposition MPs.

"This House is always for high level of debate and discussions. But you systematically disrupt the proceedings which is not good," he added.

Such behaviour, he said, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country.

"Dignity of the House has to be maintained... The House is for debate and discussions. I always give you enough opportunities to speak," he said.

Congress and DMK MPs, mostly dressed in black, ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

After completing his customary valedictory speech, Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the House.

Most Bharatiya Janata Party members were wearing saffron scarves to coincide with the foundation day of the party.

Minutes before the House started, the prime minister entered the House and walked towards his front row seat.

As soon as he entered, the BJP members chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and some other slogans.

The speaker said in his speech that the House began on January 31 and President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the joint sitting on that day.

He said there were over 13 hours of debate on motion to thank the president for her address and 143 MPs participated in it. The prime minister replied to the debate.

Birla said the budget was presented on February 1 and the debate on the budget took place for over 14 hours with 145 MPs participating and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving her reply.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been unrelenting in its demand for a JPC, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy is under attack remarks in London.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.