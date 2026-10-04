Lockheed Martin eyes major India production boost for transport aircraft

Discover how Lockheed Martin plans to significantly boost its manufacturing presence in India, partnering with Tata Advanced Systems Limited, to secure a crucial USD 10.5 billion defence contract for medium transport aircraft for the Indian armed forces.

IMAGE: An IAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft lands on the airstrip during an air show at the inauguration of 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway, in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 16, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lockheed Martin seeks to expand its production capabilities in India for a $10.5 billion medium transport aircraft tender.

The company has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for the bid, leveraging an existing collaboration.

Lockheed's proposal includes manufacturing 48 of the 60 aircraft in India and upgrading the IAF's current C-130J fleet.

The deal aims to provide the Indian Air Force with a common fleet of 72 advanced C-130J aircraft.

Lockheed Martin is looking to further expand its production capabilities in India if it wins the bid to supply medium transport aircraft for its armed forces, a senior official of the aerospace company said.

In August, India issued a tender for procurement of 60 medium transport aircraft at a cost of $10.5 billion.

Five Indian companies -- Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Mahindra Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Reliance Defence -- are in the fray for the contract and are expected to bring global aircraft manufacturers into the programme.

Strategic Partnership for Defence Manufacturing

"We have a long partnership with Tata that produces components and empennages of the C-130J aircraft. It is a very robust capability that will be expanded in our current bid," Dan Tenney, Senior Vice President, global business development and strategy, Lockheed Martin, said in response to a question from PTI.

"We are looking to expand that capability with production and other things that occur within India," he said.

TASL has partnered with Lockheed Martin, while Mahindra has joined hands with Brazil's Embraer for the contract.

"So we're very excited by that. India has been a great partner in helping to enable advanced capabilities for that aircraft and beyond," Tenney said.

He said if Lockheed Martin and TASL are successful in that bid, the network will be expanded.

"So we are looking to do that," Tenney said.

Lockheed Martin's Comprehensive Proposal

Lockheed Martin said its proposal would include 12 aircraft in flyaway condition and 48 manufactured in India.

The company has also proposed upgrading the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js to the same advanced configuration, potentially giving the force a common fleet of 72 aircraft.

The IAF's current C-130J fleet has accumulated more than 58,000 flight hours and is used for high-altitude operations in Ladakh, humanitarian missions during the Nepal floods and the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan in 2023.