News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Locals raze madrasa in Assam to protest jihadi activities by Bangladeshis

Locals raze madrasa in Assam to protest jihadi activities by Bangladeshis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 06, 2022 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A madrasa and a residence adjacent to it in Assam's Goalpara district was demolished allegedly by local people on Tuesday in protest against the use of the premises for jihadi activities, the police claimed.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The madrasa located in Pakhiura Char under Matia police station and the residence adjacent to it was allegedly used for jihadi activities by two Bangladeshi nationals, who are currently absconding, the police said.

 

The use of the madrasa premises for the anti-national activity came to light following the arrest of one Jalaluddin Sheikh, a cleric of the madrasa.

Sheikh had allegedly engaged the duo as teachers of the Darogar Alga Pakhiura Char Madrassa and was arrested recently for his reported links with them, a police official said.

The madrasa is the fourth to be demolished in the north eastern state.

"The locals voluntarily demolished the madrasa and the residence adjacent to it in a mark of strong resentment towards Jihadi activities," the official said.

The absconding Bangladeshis, members of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent/Ansarul Bangla Team, were found to be Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, he said.

The duo had taught in the madrasa at different times between 2020-22, the official added.

Three other madrasas in Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts were razed to the ground by the respective authorities since August this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
12 'Jihadis' of B'deshi terror outfit held in Assam
12 'Jihadis' of B'deshi terror outfit held in Assam
India fenceless as Islamic State terror rises in Bangladesh
India fenceless as Islamic State terror rises in Bangladesh
3 held with IEDs; were planning to attack Assam, Delhi
3 held with IEDs; were planning to attack Assam, Delhi
SC may list rebel Sena plea before Constitution bench
SC may list rebel Sena plea before Constitution bench
Decoding Troy Cooley's mantra of coaching fast bowlers
Decoding Troy Cooley's mantra of coaching fast bowlers
Two Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter
Two Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter
SC notice to UP govt on Ashish Mishra's bail plea
SC notice to UP govt on Ashish Mishra's bail plea
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam

2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam

1 more linked to B'deshi terror group held in Assam

1 more linked to B'deshi terror group held in Assam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances