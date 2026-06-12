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Crime Branch Arrests Telecaller In BDS Student Suicide Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 21:53 IST

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The Kerala Crime Branch has arrested an illegal loan app telecaller from Uttar Pradesh, Saurav Kumar, in connection with the tragic suicide of BDS student Nithin Raj, highlighting the severe mental harassment faced by borrowers.

Key Points

  • A telecaller from an illegal loan app, Saurav Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of BDS student Nithin Raj.
  • Nithin Raj reportedly faced severe mental harassment from the loan app operators over repayment demands and high interest charges.
  • Two faculty members from Kannur Dental College are also accused of abetment to suicide, with one granted anticipatory bail.
  • This arrest follows previous arrests of three other individuals associated with the illegal loan app in Uttar Pradesh.

The crime branch, which is probing the alleged suicide of a first-year BDS student of Kannur Dental College, has arrested a Uttar Pradesh native who allegedly worked as a telecaller for an illegal loan app firm, officials said on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Saurav Kumar, 24, a native of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

 

Illegal Loan App Harassment Uncovered

Nithin Raj, a native of Thiruvananthapuram and a first-year BDS student, died on April 10 after falling from a building on the college campus, allegedly driven to distress by multiple factors.

During the investigation, the crime branch found that Raj had borrowed money through an illegal loan app and was allegedly subjected to mental harassment by its operators over repayment demands and high interest charges.

According to officials, Kumar had repeatedly contacted Raj in his capacity as a telecaller, demanding repayment of the loan.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team travelled to Uttar Pradesh and arrested Kumar.

The accused was brought to Kannur and remanded to judicial custody earlier in the day, officials said.

Earlier, three other persons associated with the loan app had also been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Raj's family and friends had alleged that he was also under severe stress due to harassment by two faculty members of the college.

The two faculty members were subsequently arraigned as accused on charges of abetment of suicide.

One of the teachers has been granted anticipatory bail by a court in Kannur, while a similar plea filed by the Head of the Department of Dental Anatomy remains pending before the Kerala High Court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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