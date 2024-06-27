News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi, condition stable

LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi, condition stable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 27, 2024 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi last night, is stable and is being evaluated by a team of specialists, hospital sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: BJP stalwart LK Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

 

"L K Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
L K Advani on Movies, Politics, Family
L K Advani on Movies, Politics, Family
How Modi taught Advani a lesson
How Modi taught Advani a lesson
Bharat Ratna to Advani emphasizes his role in BJP rise
Bharat Ratna to Advani emphasizes his role in BJP rise
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, brings respite from heat
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, brings respite from heat
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

My Father L K Advani

My Father L K Advani

Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani

Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances