Live wire snaps onto sleeping men at MP Ganesh pandal, 4 electrocuted

Discover the tragic details of how a snapped live power cable led to the electrocution of four men and injuries to three others at a Ganesh pandal in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the dangers of electrical faults during festive gatherings.

IMAGE: Police interact with the local people at the accident site in Mandla's Hirapur village, Madhya Pradesh, September 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four men died and three were injured due to electrocution at a Ganesh pandal in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

A live power cable snapped and fell on the victims while they were sleeping.

A preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit caused the wire to break, with electrocution occurring after power supply resumed.

The victims were sleeping on the ground, and moisture from the weather exacerbated the incident.

The deceased were identified as Jainu Bhanwre (19), Ravi Jharia (24), Krishna Kumar Bhanwre (18), and Virendra Bhanwre (24).

Four men were electrocuted and three others injured after a live power cable snapped and fell on them while they slept inside a Ganesh pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Hirapur village in Nainpur, around 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

Members of the organising committee had returned after immersing the Ganesh idol, and eight youngsters then slept in the pandal, Nainpur Station House Officer Mansharam Wagen told PTI.

A preliminary probe suggests that a short circuit had occurred, causing a wire to break and fall on the victims, and they got electrocuted after the power supply resumed around 5 am.

"Four people died while others managed to flee. All of them were sleeping on the ground, which made things worse as it created a direct, low-resistance path for the electric current to pass through the body," Wagen said.

There was also moisture because of the weather, he added.

The deceased were identified as Jainu Bhanwre (19), Ravi Jharia (24), Krishna Kumar Bhanwre (18) and Virendra Bhanwre (24), the official said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.